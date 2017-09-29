Police Probe Electrocution Of Teenager In Enugu

The Police in Enugu State have commenced investigation into the alleged electrocution of a teenager in Agbani community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the police command in the state, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the incident happened last Monday.

A Superintendent of Police, Amaraizu said that the deceased teenager was identified as Enoch Ede of Deeper life Road in Agbani community.

“The incident happened when the deceased had allegedly gone to reconnect electricity light having been formally disconnected by the officials of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company over an alleged non-payment of their electricity bills,’’ he said.

The spokesman said that the body of the deceased had been deposited at Agbani General Hospital.

In a related development, a suspect identified as Wisdom Kelechi last Sunday at about 11. p.m. at Ifoh field in Abakpa Nike near Enugu allegedly poured petrol on the body of a boy identified as Junior Onah and set him on fire.

Amaraizu disclosed that on interrogation, the suspect said that he took the action because the boy left the barber shop where he plugged his phone and it was eventually stolen.

“The suspect was promptly arrested by police operatives. He is helping in the ongoing investigation.

“However, the victim was rescued with severe burns and taken to the hospital where he is receiving treatment currently,’’ he said.