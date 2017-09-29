Ondo Promises To Tackle Multiple Taxation

The Ondo State Government has promised to tackle multiple taxation being experienced by some business operators in the state.

Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Mr Timehin Adelegbe said this last Tuesday in Akure while hosting the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ondo State chapter.

Adelegbe said the issue was a regional problem and promised that the state government would address it to make the state a commercial hub.

The commissioner added that the high rate of unemployment could be reduced if the private sector was encouraged and involved in activities of government.

He promised that there would be financial assistance to investors not mainly from the government but from partners being influenced by the state government.

“Though government does not have money, it will boost and repose confidence in financial firms and others then can support our initiatives,” he said.

Adelegbe urged MAN to give data of its members to the ministry to tackle some of their challenges.

The commissioner promised to cooperate with MAN saying that there were a lot of resources in the state which should be tapped.

Earlier, Mr Emmanuel Adewumi, the state MAN Chairman, complained of imposition of multiple taxation on businesses in the state.

Adewumi said the association was worried by the various taxes imposed by government, adding that many businesses were operating secretly due to the situation.

“We want government to assist us in many ways, especially loan assessment at minimal interest, considering that we are capable of putting unemployment to a halt.

“Government should help us to source loan from Bank of Industry and others.

“Government should also invest more on agriculture so that industries in agro allied sector can come up,” he said.

The chairman urged the state government to discuss with the Electricity Distribution Company in the state to improve its power supply because members of the association were spending huge amount on diesel to power their businesses.