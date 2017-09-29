Okowa Charges DSIEC On Credible Polls

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State recently swore-in Chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) with a charge to conduct credible and acceptable local government elections soonest in the state.

The governor, at the swearing-in ceremony urged members of the commission to acquaint themselves with enabling laws so as to enable them deliver on their mandate.

The commission has Chief Michael Ogbodu as Chairman with Mr Frederick Ulakpa, Mr Friday Seimode, Mr James Umokoro, Mr Greg Edeme, Mrs Light Diden and Mrs Yvonne Wagbatsoma as members.

He charged the commission to carry out its functions creditably, particularly as the tenure of incumbent local government chairmen and councillors in the state would lapse in October.

“Obviously, the task that you are about to carry out in the next few years is one that requires a lot of commitment and integrity and it is my hope that as chairman and members you will discharge your functions creditably.

“Our local government chairmen have served for three years and their tenure will be expiring at the end of October.

“That means that you have to put all processes in place to be able to conduct a credible election in the next few months.

“Yes it is a big task but, I believe that the newly inaugurated Commission will be able to put the processes in place and will be able to deliver a credible election,” Okowa said.

The governor urged members to work in harmony to be able to deliver and enlighten the public, particularly as it regards the voters registration.

He, however, charged them to work in synergy with the management staff of the commission to ensure that credible elections were conducted within the shortest possible time.

Responding, Ogbodu thanked the governor for the opportunity given them to serve in the commission.

He assured the government that they would be unbiased umpires and would provide a level playing ground for all political parties participating in the elections.