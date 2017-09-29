Nollywood Veterans, RMD, Ego Boyo Reunite After 25 Yrs

President of International Women’s society, Ego Boyo and Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo popularly known as RMD who featured in popular TV series, ‘Checkmate’ and movie titled “Violate” will be reuniting on a new movie project after 25 years.

RMD who took to his instagram page to disclose this, wrote: “my journey with ego Boyo officially started nearly 30 years ago, our first encounter being on the production of “checkmate” when my dear friend Amaka Igwe pulled me in as the villian, Segun Kadiri on the highly coveted TV series”.

“One of the most remarkable things about Ego is that despite the fact that she is born with a silver spoon into the family of the highly respected late Justice Nnamani, she was super disciplined (she still is) very humble and extremely committed”.

“Our status as Nigerian TV sweet hearts rose with the movie “violated” as ‘Tega’ and ‘Peggy’ became the toast of “violated” fans. Since then, Ego has gone ahead to becoming wife, mother, accomplished business woman and the president of International Women’s Society (IWS). Over 25 years later Tega and peggy are back together on my new TV “Dramcom”, The Mr. x family show”.

“I can only hope that getting back together again on TV will tickle fans of Ann Hathrope and Segun Kadiri and the fans of Tega and Peggy who have been craving to have them grace their TV screens again. Ego and I are pretty excited about this and hope the excitement catches on. We are curious to see how many people or if any one can correctly guess what were back together as…Mr and Mrs? Colleagues? Somebody? Anybody? Let the guessing game begin”.