No To Operation Crocodile Smile II

Anyone with a modicum of historical knowledge of the evolution and development of the Nigerian state will, undoubtedly and easily concede that no region in Nigeria has contributed to national wealth, sustenance and stability of the country than the oil-rich Niger Delta region, otherwise known as the South-South geo-political zone.

Arguably, the region contributes over 90 per cent of its oil and gas resource earnings to the Federation Account, a common pool, which the three tiers of government; Federal, State and Local Government councils derive their major revenue from. Little wonder that these levels of governance rush to Abuja monthly to scramble for funds for their capital and re-current expenditures.

Infact, most appropriation bills and budgets of governmental organs and agencies are largely determined by revenue accruing from oil and gas. Hence, when the region sneezes, the rest of the country catches cold or suffer from financial anemia, leading to either poor or non-implementation of budget for each fiscal year.

It is against this backdrop that The Tide implores the nation’s Military High Command to re-consider its stand to militarise and flood the South-South region with its military campaign code-named Operation Crocodile Smile II which, according to military sources, will be an anti-kidnapping, cultism, robbery and insecurity assignment that will cover the Niger Delta region and part of the South-West zone.

The relative peace and stability witnessed in the oil-rich region in the past three quarters was largely attributable to persistent dialogue between federal authorities, with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as the arrow-head and leaders and stakeholders of the region.

Cessation of hostilities by agitators and ex-militants is a fallout of the peace brokered by Osinbajo and leadership of the region who, among others, demanded total demilitarisation of the region that was virtually under siege in 2015 and 2016 which consequently occasioned sharp drop in the nation’s production of crude oil and gas.

We think that having shelved Operation Crocodile Smile 1 following persistent protests from stakeholders in the region and achieving relative peace, security and stability, the process of engagement and consultations should continue and be consolidated to further consolidate the achievements recorded thus far.

The Tide therefore endorses the position of leaders and stakeholders of the region opposing the re-introduction of military operations in the zone under any guise or nomenclature.

Our reason is simple! Judging from the echoes and experiences of our neighbours in the South-East region, where the same military floated Operated Python Dance II which left in its trail and still reverberates till date, tales of woes, killings, arson, and resentment from the people, the volatile Niger Delta may witness the militants return to the creeks if caution and diplomacy are thrown to the winds.

That is why The Tide is opposed to the declaration by the Public Relations Director, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General, Sani Usman that due to the “encouraging feedback” from the South-East Python Dance 1, the military decided to commence the second phase of the operation and will soon float Operation Crocodile Smile II in the oil-rich region and parts of South-West.

Though, Brigadier-General Usman solicited for patience on the part of Nigerians as the army strives to secure lives and property, we believe that the tension and sense of insecurity which such military operation may generate will further escalate the palpable insecurity in the region.

We warn that multiplicity of military operations in virtually all the six geo-political zones on the country tends to paint the picture that Nigeria is at war with itself and this will definitely scare local and foreign investments which the country desires, especially as we exit recession. We need not create a scenario of a state of emergency.

Floating Operation Crocodile Smile II in the Niger Delta now could be counter-productive as youths in the region could be agitated and may take up arms and this will, for sure, have dire consequences on the nation’s economy.

We do not subscribe to the position of the military that the exercise will tame criminals and criminality. The excuse is untenable and unacceptable to the people of the region, who have voiced their position in different fora and in the media.

While we do not want to believe that militarization of the Nigerian society may be a dress rehearsal preceding the 2019 general elections, The Tide thinks that civil matters should be left for the police to handle, as events in the South East lately have made men and officers of the Nigerian police look like robots and rubber stamps to their military counterparts.

We implore the Nigerian military to concentrate on its constitutional role of defending the country’s sovereignty from external aggression except when there is clear and present danger to national security. In that case, due process must be followed by notifying the National Assembly before troops are deployed to any part of the country.