NIPOST Gives District Heads New Responsibilities

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has been partitioned to be headed by District Heads and no longer Area Heads as part of efforts to strengthen and reposition the postal agency.

A top NIPOST staff, who pleaded anonimity told The Tide in Port Harcourt last Wednesday that Trans Amadi District would henceforth cover Eleme/Nchia axis of the state.

He said that the reason was to reduce work load on the District Heads.

The source said that the Port Harcourt Territorial Headquarters would also oversee activities of the postal agency up to University of Port Harcourt area.

According to the source, all the District Heads in South-South would report to the zonal Headquarters in Benin, Edo State.

The arrangement as it was further gathered, cut across the federation with immediate effect.

While describing the situation as a positive development, the source pointed out that more hands would be needed at the agency as to meet up with the new challenge.

He argued that the new work arrangements had created more jobs in the agency, hence staff strength needed to be re-enforced.

The NIPOST, as the source maintained remained the most efficient agency in mail handling and other related matters in the country. Some stakeholders in the industry, have also called on the federal government to inject more funds to the agency as to enable it improve on its services.

All efforts to reach the staff in charge of NIPOST Headquarters in Benin, Mr Abubarkar Usman proved abortive as his contacts were not immediately available.