Monarch Cautions Politicians Against Disunity

Politicians from Ataba community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have been urged to concentrate in uniting the people in the local government area.

The Paramount ruler and Okan-Ama of Ataba community, His Royal Highness King Benson Egwenre who stated this while briefing some journalists in Port Harcourt regretted that some politicians were working underground to remove him from his throne, warning that such move is capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in the kingdom.

Egwenre alleged that there are plans by politicians initiated by a lawmaker from the area working behind the doors to dethrone him, stating that the people of Ataba community would resist any attempt to cause another crisis in the kingdom.

According to him, ” the community had gone through crisis for 27 years and would not want to go through that path any more”.

He recalled that he was legally, traditionally and customarily installed as the Okan-Ama XVII after an Appeal Court judgment delivered on 29th Octocber, 2015, explaining that, since then, peace has returned and sustained in the area.

”The Appeal Court legitimately recognised me as Okan- Ama of Ataba and also referred me as King Benson Egwenre Oruk XVII”, he said.

The Monarch appealed to politicians not to meddle into traditional stool, rather they should work with traditional rulers to move their communities and kingdoms forward.

He also tasked politicians to ensure that peace reigned in their various communities and that trying to replace a recognised traditional ruler in Ataba would not work, rather it would cause the breakdown of law and order, thereby putting lives and property at risk.