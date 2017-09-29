Ministry Inaugurates Sporting Association Boards, Oct

In a bid to develop other sports, Rivers State ministry of Sports says all boards of various sporting associations will be formally inaugurated next month.

The ministry further said that the delay is to ensure that the right persons are appointed.

Commissioner for Sports in the state, Hon. Boma Iyaye made this known while fielding questions from sports journalists on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the list of members of each board was ready long before now, but he later discovered most of the persons were wrongly placed.

“ We want to ensure that only those who have passion to develop sports becomes a board member of any sporting association, besides, we also want to appoint the right persons into a particular association,” Hon. Iyaye said.

He noted that without proper organisation of sporting associations the state cannot achieve its objective in terms of Sports development, because they are directly involved scouting for talents and organising competitions.

“The associations will be formally inaugurated October this year, shortly after the sports stakeholders meeting.

We also want to emulate what the federal ministry of sports did by appointing one sports journalist into every board,” he added.

Tonye Orabere