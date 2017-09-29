Lagos Residents Task DISCO On Outrageous Bills

Some residents of Adekunjo area in Alagbado in Lagos last Tuesday appealed to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) to take a second look at the outrageous bills given to them.

The Chairman of the Landlords/Residents Association,Mr Akeem Balogun made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

Balogun said that it would not be fair if the residents continue to pay for what they did not consume.

“We cannot continue to suffer and pretend that all is well as regard the crazy bills.

“It is wrong for the company to assume that people consumed certain amount of electricity without a tool to verify the worth of electricity consumed,” he said.

He said that the residents had lodged several complaints to IKEDC office on Fola Azeez, Alakuko, Lagos, but to no avail.

According to him, the bills are killing and have made life difficult for majority of the residents.

Mrs Christina Agbo and Mr Muyiwa Olutade, who are residents of the area, urged the company to provide pre-paid meters to residents across the state.

“Bringing crazy bills for the people without reading the meters is uncalled for and unacceptable.

“Hiding under the pretence that most of the meters could not be read because they were no longer functioning is unfair to the people,” Agbo said.

The Head of Corporate Communications of IKEDC, Mr Felix Ofulue, however, said the company had been fair in its billings to consumers under its network.

Ofulue told The Tide source that the company would not bill consumers for what they did not consume.

Ofulue said the people were billed according to what they used.

He said that the bill a consumer got depended on the worth of electricity consumed.

“People always complain about crazy bills.

“IKEDC does not deliberately send outrageous bills, but based on the worth of electricity consumed by the people in a particular area,” he said.