ICT Expert Tasks Business Operators On Internet Technologies

An Information Communication and Technology (ICT) expert, Jerry Aribisa has charged internet-based business operators to sieze the opportunities that exist in Internet of Things (IOT), being one of the fastest growing global technologies and key into the new technologies.

Aribisa gave the charge in his presentation at a one-day seminar organised by Digiskills Investment Limited, which aims at harnessing the full potentials the internet offers in Port Harcourt, recently.

The ICT expert urged players in the industry to adopt IOT solutions, which he noted could provide a whole lot of benefits including stronger client relationship and increased return on investment.

He encouraged investors to move in line with current technological development and change the face of their business to grab a large portion of the market share to enable them compete favourably with their international peers.

Aribisa noted that IOT offers remarkable growth potential in the volume of expected connections and its capability in churning huge revenues by 2020.

Additionally, he said IOT solutions would improve revenue inflow for hardware, software and connectivity providers, saying, “IOT has far reaching benefits for present and future business ventures”.

Tonye Nria-Dappa