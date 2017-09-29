Group Plans Essay Competition For Students

In its determination to contribute to the development of education and instil the habit of reading among students in Rivers State, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Green Leaf Foundation says arrangement has been concluded for the hosting of the 2017 edition of Group Captain John Ibiwari Ben-Kalio (rtd) Essay Competition.

In a statement signed by Mr. Jaja Manasseh on behalf of the foundation, the body said this year’s competition which is the 12th edition of the programme will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Community Secondary School, Kalio-Ama in Okrika Local Government Area of the state.

The statement further stated that the competition is open to only students from Okirika and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas, adding that the competition was geared towards assisting the less-privileged in both LGAs to further their education.

According to the statement, the competition which started in 2005 has 23 secondary schools participating in the competition while 490 had already participated so far, whereas 175 students had so far received scholarship awards from the organisation.

The statement, however, urged participating students to take note of the date and come to the venue of the competition with their registration forms.