GDI Plans Another Strategy For 2019 Elections

As politicians commence preparations for the 2019 general elections, the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI),Rivers State College of Health Science and Technology, Rumueme Chapter in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state says it has no option but to join the majority of Rivers people to re-strategise for future elections.

The Chairman of GDI Rivers State College of Health Science and Technology Chapter, Alikor Emmanuel stated this when the leadership of the group paid a solidarity visit to thank the coordinator of the chapter who also is the Deputy Provost of the college, Dr.Chime Ismael Onumbu for his unrelenting support to the organisation.

Aliko who spoke alongside his Secretary-General, Etete Joshiah Festus and the Public Relations Officer, Caroline Ogbuehi described the Deputy Provost as a good ambassador of the GDI in the state and assured him of their preparedness to re-strategise for members participation in future elections.

The group expressed shock at the recent rulings of the Court of Appeal against some of the elected members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representatives in the state.

According to him,” by this rulings, we in GDI have no option but to join these Governor of Rivers State and the patron of the association to re-strategise for the coming elections in 2019 and say in solidarity that “Never again shall Rivers State people’s mandate be stolen through the courts”.

“On our part, we assure the Governor of our support and assistance to Dr. I. C. Onumbu who is the Deputy Provost and the GDI coordinator in the College. The group has been working assiduously to sell the GDI agenda to all staff and students of the college”, he said.

Stephen Ezemonye & Esther Enebechi