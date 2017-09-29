FG, MNCs Get Ultimatum To Develop ONELGA

Exasperated by years of neglect, the dearth of infrastructural facilities and the devastating impact of the activities of multinational companies operating in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), the people of the area have given the Federal Government a one-month ultimatum to direct the Ministry of Niger Delta and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to produce a blue- print to develop the area as a mega city.

The people, under the aegis of ONELGA Host Communities Stakeholders Forum at a press conference in Omoku last Wednesday, also issued a 14-day ultimatum to government and multinational companies (MNCs) operating in the area to hearken to their demands and speedily employ dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues as clearly and earlier stated in the print and electronic media, failing which they might “be forced to do the needful”.

The forum, a consortium of traditional rulers, chiefs, Community Development Committees and youth of oil and gas host communities in ONELGA, lamented the palpable misery, poverty, squalor and under- development of the people despite its enormous and unparalle contribution to the nation’s economy.

Lamenting how the Nigeria Liquefied Natural gas (NLNG) and Indorama get their stock from ONELGA without paying anything in terms of equity shares to the area, the people insisted that both companies, including Greenville Oil and Gas Limited, enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the area within 14 days.

They also demanded the immediate relocation of the head offices of all the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in ONELGA to the area in consonance with the provisions of the Nigerian Local Content Bill, 2010 which requires any operator to maintain an office in its operational base.

The people called on the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to urgently address the environmental degradation and pollution of the area occasioned by the 2012 flood and the most recent gas explosion at Ebocha Oil Centre, insisting also that NAOC sites the proposed oil refinery in the area to create jobs for the teeming unemployed and douse youth restiveness.

Decrying the dilapidated nature of roads in the area, the people demand the engagement of Julius Berger construction Company for the immediate dualization of the Ahoada-Omoku-Ebocha-Egbema Road with street lights.

The people commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and ONELGA CTC boss, Osi Olisa for their tireless efforts at restoring peace and business activities in the area.

Victor Tew