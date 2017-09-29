‘Engineers, Key To National Dev’

Engineers say they hold key to the infrastructural development and growth of Nigeria and remain committed to lifting the country’s economic fortunes.

The engineers, at the 2017 Engineering Week organised by the Port Harcourt chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, said no nation can build viable development without strategic input of the engineers.

The week has as its theme, “Mechanical Engineers in Partnership with Industry And Stakeholders for Economic Growth”.

The Port Harcourt Chapter Chairman of the institution, Engr. Celestine Ahme said that the event was packaged to remind stakeholders of their specified roles with targets in the growth of the economy.

Ahme also said that the Local Content Act Policy 2006 and Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2016, provide the method and standard with specific targets for all stakeholders involved in the growth of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, “without the effectiveness of their roles through relevant capacity building of engineers, it will be impossible to grow the Nigerian economy from the least level to international reckoning.

“This is the direction the growth of the Nigerian economy must take, if we are to make the relevant impact so that majority of our people will move from poverty to wealth creation”, he said.

Speaking on the topic “A National Economic Growth, Strategy Catalyst Stakeholders Re-engineering”, Engr. Anthony Abolarin said that Nigeria can attain the status of a World power through engineering.

Abolarin, however, called for the institutionalisation of succession plans by every successive administration in the country.

He also stressed the need for Nigeria to utilise its diversities to improve her unity and development.