Eleme Residents Rate Wike High On Projects

The people of Eleme ethnic nationality in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State have rated Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike high in the execution of people-oriented projects in the area.

A cross-section of Eleme people who spoke to newsmen during the inspection of state government projects in the area also pledged their readiness to vote for the Governor if he seeks re-election in 2019.

Principal of Comprehensive Secondary School, Alesa, Mr Nworgu Alosius told newsmen during the inspection of on-going renovation of the school that the governor’s gesture has put smiles on the faces of both the management and students of the school.

Nwogu said that the on-going renovation has provided a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Also speaking, Pastor Joyful Nabena of the Seventh Day Adventist Church , Alesa particularly commended the governor for choosing the Comprehensive Secondary School for renovation and upgrading, stressing that the situation was a departure from the past where governors made promises without fulfilling them.

He said that the church is happy that the school is wearing a new look and assured the governor of the support of the entire Seventh Day Adventist Church in Eleme.

At the Nchia General Hospital, some staff of the hospital who spoke to newsmen said that the upgrading of facilities at the hospital has improved the quality of healthcare delivery to the people of Eleme.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Eleme Local Government Council, Hon Obarillormate Ollor has said the people of Eleme would support the governor if he seeks re-election in 2019.

Ollor who said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after inspecting some on-going state projects in the area also praised the governor for the numerous projects which he said have opened up the area for development.