Dammy Krane Returns To Nigeria …After Credit Card Fraud

Nigerian musician, Dammy Krane has returned to Nigeria after a credit card fraud saga in America. His arrest made many to believe that the Amini’ crooner had joined a bad gang and was now a fraudster. Danny Krane, however, released a video, assuring his fans that it was all a mix up as he does not partake in fraudulent activities.

Krane who was enmeshed in a credit card fraud lawsuit with Tapjet in US is back in the country after the lawsuit was struck out by the court. The singer who seems to have seen the light, arrived Nigeria to meet his fans and friends. As he touched down the airport, he shared a clip of how he was celebrated and welcomed by his people.

With the warm reception he had received, it appears his loyal fans have forgotten his credit card fraudulent accusations and accepted him back with open arms on his return. The singer sprayed cash in the air as his loyalists which included a police officer scrambled for the cash and grabbed all they could for themselves.