C’River Assembly To Introduce Border Security Protection Bill

Cross River State House of Assembly says it has concluded plans to introduce “Cross River State Border Security and Protection Bill” to check incessant breakdown of law and order in border communities.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr John Gaul-Lebo, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

Gaul-Lebo explained that the bill would check security breaches in border communities and protect the dwellers.

He said the bill, if passed into law, would also help to establish Border Security and Protection Agency for its full implementation.

He observed that security was a top priority of Governor Ben Ayade’s Administration, adding that the bill would equally enhance community policing in the state.

“We understand the importance of security in our individual and economic well-being. That is why we enacted the ‘Homeland Security Bill’ in pursuit of effective security in the state.

“To complement the homeland security outfit, we have concluded plans to introduce the `Cross River State Border Security and Protection Bill’ to address insecurity in our border communities,’’ he said.

The speaker also said that the eighth assembly had passed over 44 bills into law, adding that other bills were still at various stages in the house.

He pledged the commitment of the assembly in enacting bills that would have direct economic benefits on residents and tourists in the state.

He lauded Gov. Ayade for adequately funding the homeland security outfit, saying that cases of criminality had drastically reduced in the state.