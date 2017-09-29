Coordinator Wants FG To Change Budget Implementation Modalities

The Federal Government has been urged to change its budget implementation modalities to tackle specific sectors in the year in order to address the country’s social and economic challenges.

Coordinator of Amasiri Development Centre of Afikpo-North of Ebonyi State, Mr Fredrick Nwangbo, made the call recently in Abakaliki in an interview with newsmen.

He said that adoption of such modality would bring the country out of developmental wood occasioned by the vicious cycle of paucity of funds.

According to him, the yearly budget estimate should be earmarked for two or three sectors, to ensure that issues relating to them are permanently tackled.

“The Federal Government for instance, can decide to earmark a year’s budget to tackle power-generation and education challenges and tackle two or three other sectors the following year.

“This would ensure that the problems confronting a particular sector are permanently solved and the sectors brought to acceptable developmental standards.

“Application of such system will make the country attain a globally-acclaimed economy and help in quelling agitation arising from under development from its component units,” he said.

Nwangbo remarked that state governments would adopt the system if properly implemented at the federal level to ensure that the citizens enjoy democratic dividends at the grass roots.

“The present budget implementation system has stifled development in the country as funds are allocated to various sectors at once with no meaningful developmental results,” he said.

The coordinator hailed the south-east governor’s forum for its handling of the recent upheavals between the Nigerian army and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

“The Forum led by our Governor, Chief David Umahi, effectively doused the tension and still brought to fore issues of marginalisation suffered by the Ibos.

“Ibos have shown that they practically believe in the oneness of the country with the way they live peacefully and conduct businesses in all parts of the country.

“They are only requesting to be recognised in a true federal structure in the country for them to feel a sense of belonging like other component parts.

“We hold the same view in Ebonyi; we cannot accept any regional structure that would not give us our due place in the scheme of things,” he said.