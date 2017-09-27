Workers Strike Paralyses NAFDAC

The headquarters of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Abuja yesterday remained sealed as the strike declared by its workers entered the second day.

Our correspondent who visited the head office reports that it was deserted and the gate to the office was padlocked.

It was observed that a handful of staff were seen hanging around outside the gate but could not gain entry to the office.

It would be recalled that the NAFDAC’s Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria started an industrial action on September 22, over improved allowances and appointment of a substantive Director-General for the agency.

The Vice President of the union, Mr Idzi Isua told our correspondent that the officials were around to ensure absolute and total compliance by their members.

Isua said that the union was demanding a specific allowance which other agencies in the same salary structure with NAFDAC were benefiting.

He explained that the issue had been lingering since 2013 and later realised that the management was not ready to honour the agreement.

According to him, part of their demands is for the Federal Government to appoint a substantive Director-General because the tenure of the present acting D-G, Mrs Yetunde Oni has expired.

“As I am speaking to you, our office in Lagos and other offices across the country are shut down and they will remain so until our demands are met,” he said.

Reacting to the development, , Director of Public Relations and Special Duties, NAFDAC, Mr Jimoh Abubakar told our correspondent that the appointment of the D-G was an exclusive preserve of the President.