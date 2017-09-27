Wike’s Media Aide Mourns Late Nation’s Correspondent

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu has described the late Rivers State Correspondent of The Nation Newspapers , Mr Precious Dikewoha as a thoroughbred professional, who promoted balanced reportage of events.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased reporter yesterday in Port Harcourt, Mr Nwakaudu said that the Late Dikewoha stood for truth and developmental journalism, despite political interference in his operational environment.

He said that Governor Wike received the news of the death of Precious Dikewoha with shock and sadness, in view of the fact that he saw him a few days before his death during the meeting of the South-South and South-East Governors at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “Precious Dikewoha was a very dedicated reporter who promoted objective reportage in an environment of biased reporting.

“He was a reporter who stood for the truth and ensured that all his reports were always balanced. Precious Dikewoha proved that in the midst of anti-people reporting, a journalist can still use his pen to promote development, stability and peace.”

Simeon Nwakaudu added: “He died young, but left in the sands of time a record of fairness, decency and objective reportage of issues as they concern Rivers State. His death is a loss to Rivers State, Nigeria and the journalism profession. As a media relations professional, I will personally miss Precious Dikewoha.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike received the news of his death with shock and disbelief. He sends his heartfelt condolences to the family , friends and professional colleagues of Precious Dikewoha.”

The Media Aide to the Rivers State Governor prayed God to protect the young family of Late Precious Dikewoha and grant them the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

The Late Precious Dikewoha who was until the time of his demise, a correspondent of The Nation’s Newspaper in Rivers State, hailed from Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state. He is survived by his wife, Mrs Ayor Precious, a daughter, relatives and professional colleagues.

The widow of Late Precious Dikewoha, Mrs Ayor Precious thanked the Media Aide for the visit.