US-Based Group Donates Drugs To BMSH

A United States (US)-based humanitarian organisation under the auspices of Destiny Recovery Centre and Calvary Outreach Ministries, has donated some drugs to the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt.

The International Director of the organisation, Rev Godswill Keenam who led a team of the body during the donation, said the gesture was part of its social responsibility to the society.

He said the organisation was concerned about the plight of the less-privileged in the society and called for concerted efforts to better the lot of such vulnerable ones in the society.

The renowned cleric and entrepreneur said the organization was partnering with the Senator Magnus Abe Foundation to carry out its outreach programme in Rivers State and Nigeria in general.

He pointed out that health care delivery and entrepreneurial development were cardinal objectives of the organisation.

In his remarks, another member of the team, Dr Tee Popnen said the organisation was committed to promoting the social wellbeing of the people, especially the grassroots.

Receiving the drugs on behalf of the hospital, the Director of Clinical Services and Training, Dr (Mrs) Wokoma commanded the organisation for the gesture and assured that the hospital will make judicious use of the drugs.

She called on other corporate organisations, public spirited individuals and non-governmental bodies to join force in promoting the welfare of the less-privileged in the society.

Also speaking, the Head of Department of Obstetric Gynecology in BMSH, Dr Kalio Dango commended the body for its concern towards the less-priviledged in the society, pointing out that giving back to society was a fundamental humanitarian creed.