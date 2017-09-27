That Wike’s Allegation Against F-SARS

In more than one instance, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has accused members of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) of being instrumental to and perpetrating electoral and criminal offences in Rivers State.

A couple of weeks ago, the Governor, while briefing newsmen at the Government House, Port Harcourt declared that men and officials of F-SARS are behind several kidnapping and armed robbery incidents in the state.

According to the Governor, “most of the kidnappings and armed robberies taking place in the state are done by men of F-SARS and they use exhibit vehicles to operate”. He also accused them of creating panic, fear and false sense of insecurity in the state

In fact, Wike said that the F-SARS Commander in the state, Akin Fakorede was planted in Rivers State to sabotage the security efforts of the state government to create false atmosphere of fear and insecurity so as to scare both local and foreign investors away from the state. This is inspite of extensive efforts and contributions, particularly to the Police by the Wike administration to fight criminality and improve security of lives and property in the state.

“As the State Chief Security Officer, he said, “you complain but they choose to play politics with crime and criminality”. On Monday, September 11, 2017, he further disclosed that three officers of F-SARS kidnapped a man at Orazi axis of Port Harcourt and demanded N5 million ransom. However, the act was aborted, through the Inspector General of Police IGP’s special squad after the kidnappers had taken their victim, Azumana Ifeanyi to a Fidelity Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to withdraw the ransom.

Similarly, through a signal with reference number DTO 121030/09/2017, which was displayed by the Governor, confirmed that the Special Squad got a distress call and on rushing to the scene met three SARS operatives in an armed robbery operation. One of the suspected robbers was gunned down while two others escaped after a gun battle. The dead was confirmed to be a SARs operative.

Wike also identified the dead SARS officer to be one of the team of SARS operatives that invaded the collation centre during the Rivers East Senatorial District re-run elections last December.

These, we believe are weighty allegations that border on the very essence of the integrity of security operatives, particularly SARS and therefore, need prompt reactions in form of high-powered investigation or probe. It beats the minds of well-meaning Nigerians that several days after such serious allegations, no questions are being asked or attempts made to ascertain their veracity.

More worrisome is the apparent unseriousness with which the Police hierarchy, particularly, the IGP has responded to the development. Undoubtedly, Governor Wike’s allegations are so grave that they ought not be swept under the carpet or be dismissed as “very nonsensical”, according to the IGP.

We believe that Wike’s allegations as the chief security officer of the state hinge on the security of the state and her citizens. It deserves thorough investigation so as to reassure the citizenry of the safety of lives and property in the state. There are glaring facts in the Governor’s claims; and describing them as nonsensical is to say the least, unfortunate and an insult to the sensibilities of the people.

That is why we call on the Police High Command to quickly set up a high-powered inquiry into the allegations, rather than the hasty attempt by the IGP to wave it away. The Police are paid by the tax payers, hence, it has the responsibility to clear its name and image and reassure the people on its constitutional obligations of protecting lives and property, and not otherwise.

Sensitive and important institutions like the Police must not only be above board but must be seen to be used for the good of the people. Playing politics with the police or criminality will only drive the society to the edge and people may wittingly resort to self help.