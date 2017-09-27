Take Critical Look At Security Operatives’ Recruitment -Wike

The Rivers State Government has expressed the need to take a critical look at the recruitment processes of security agencies to mitigate alleged issues of human rights abuses by security operatives.

The State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike stated this during a courtesy visit by the Presidential Investigating Panel to Review Compliance of the Armed Forces with Human Rights Obligation and Rules of Engagement at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Governor Wike expressed the hope that the panel will fashion out a sustainable mechanism to deal with issues of human rights abuses by Security Agencies.

He said it is unfortunate that across the country, there have been alleged cases of brutality and human rights abuses by security agencies because of the activities of a few bad eggs, noting that in Rivers State, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has terrorised the citizenry to such an extent that the people are more afraid of SARS than armed robbers and kidnappers.

Governor Wike noted that the electoral rights of the Rivers people security agents during the last election and expressed the hope that indicted persons should be made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent.

“You will get memoranda from us about the undermining of the electoral act by security agencies. There is an urgent need to look at the recruitment processes, are they qualified?, are they patriotic?, do they have professional ethics? These are questions that are begging for answers” Governor Wike added.

He expressed his belief in the unity of the country and pledged not to support any secessionist agenda because God in his infinite wisdom has put Nigeria together as one and will continue to remain so.

According to him, the state is very peaceful because his administration has empowered the security agencies with the necessary logistics support to ensure the safety of the citizenry, and commended the State Boundary Commission and the relevant Ministries and Parastatals for working round the clock to promote peaceful coexistence in the State.

Earlier the Chairman of the Presidential Investigating Panel to Review Compliance of the Armed Forces with Human Rights Obligation and Rules of Engagement, Hon. Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill had informed the Governor that they have received memoranda from various stake holders and are now in Port Harcourt for the public sitting of the South South Zone.

He said the panel had successfully sat in Abuja for the North Central and Maiduguri in the North East before it began its sitting in Port Harcourt. He therefore called on the people of the South South States to avail themselves the opportunity to make presentations.