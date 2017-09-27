RSNC To Support NIPR’s Campaign On Environment

General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide newspaper, Mr. Vincent Ake has said that the corporation is poised to support every move made by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to build bridges of development in the state through the enlightenment campaign coverage against indiscriminate dumping of garbages by members of the public, which has caused severe flooding.

Ake stated this in his office last Thursday, when members of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) led by its Chairman, Samuel Toby paid him a courtesy visit.

He assured the institute of full coverage in all its activities in its quest to correct the wrongs in the society, especially in checking the menace of flooding in the state.

He, however, lauded the leadership of NIPR in Rivers State, describing its programmes as remarkable and pledged the Corporation’s partnership in the crusade to sensitize the public through wider information dissemination on how they could do the needful to refrain from causing blockages in their various domains.

He wished the group well in their forthcoming awareness campaign programme on checking flood menace in the state which comes up on October 2,2017 in Port Harcourt.

Earlier, the State Chairman of NIPR, Mr. Samuel Toby, had called on the Rivers State Government to as a matter of urgency, check the hazards caused by flooding in the state which as he puts it, has destroyed houses, farmlands and other facilities as well as rendering some people homeless.

Toby stressed that the rate of flooding across the state calls for serious attention by the government, the citizens and other stakeholders with a view to checking the scourge before it gets out of hand.

He noted that it was time for government to embark on an intensive routine check of the cause of the flooding, especially when it rains heavily in order to save the people from the threat it posed.

The NIPR boss appealed to the corporation to assist the group in sensitizing the people in the best way to dispose their garbages, instead of dumping same indiscriminately, especially on the water channels, such as gutters, drainages.

He, however, congratulated Mr. Ake on his appointment as general manager of the Corporation, saying, “since the assumption of office, he has really recorded some outstanding achievements as a leader” and prayed for increase of the tempo.

The Chairman who was represented at the visit by the Director of Public Enlightenment in the Ministry of Information and Communication, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim appreciated the media outfit for the synergy between which he said would play important role in the crusade.

Bethel Sam Toby & Precious Choko