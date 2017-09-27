Rivers Sports Ministry To Partner SWAN For Dev

Rivers State Ministry of Sports has pledged to partner with Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State chapter, to achieve its plans towards sports development in the state.

Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye made the pledge in an interactive session with sports writers in his office last Monday in Port Harcourt. He described sports as a media event and said there was no way sports writers would be isolated in the efforts to develop sports.

Hon Iyaye said he would ensure that sports writers will be part of sports associations when reconstituted and in the various sub-committees at the forthcoming African Wrestling Championship, next year.

He thanked the association for its contributions in terms of sports development and promotions, adding that constructive criticism from members of the organisation has also assisted them to correct their mistakes.

“I thank all members of SWAN for their contributions to sports development, because you and I know sports is team work; only one person cannot do it all. I specially appreciate the Chairman of the association, Sopriala Bobmanuel for his leadership qualities,” Hon Iyaye said.

Earlier, the Chairman of SWAN in Rivers State, Sopriala Bobmanuel expressed sadness over neglect of the association in most sporting events.

Bobmanuel, requested the ministry to always involve SWAN, since, according to him sports writers are the major promoters of sports.

Tonye Orabere