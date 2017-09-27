Rivers Sports Festival To Hold Next Year

Rivers State government has shown its preparedness to develop sports in all ramifications, as the state commissioner for sports; Hon. Boma Iyaye said the state would organize her sports festival next year.

He stated that the state is also prepared to host the African wrestling championship scheduled to hold February next year, saying about 43 African countries is expected to attend the event.

Hon. Iyaye, speaking in an interactive session with members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Rivers State chapter, in his office, on Monday, said the state is committed to develop and promote sports in the state, most significantly at grassroots level.

“We are looking for a way to host our own sports festival tagged “Unity Games” in the state. I think the last time we held that was ten years ago, but we are going to see whether we can organize it for every five or two years” Hon Iyaye said.

According to him, the major aim and objective of the state sports festival is to discover talents at the grassroots level to enable the state have abundant talents.

“The state government is having six or one year sports development plan. We really want to do what we can achieve easily” He stated.

He used the forum to explain why Team Rivers attended the just concluded National Youth Games, at Ilorin, Kwara state, late.

According to him, during the period there was no commissioner and substantive permanent secretary in the ministry.

However, the money was approved and mandate was given, but unfortunate the governor was not in town to give the final directives.

“We are happy that we eventually attended the games, besides, won some medals. I know if we had gone earlier we would have placed on a good position on the medal table” He stated.

Tonye Orabere