Power Distribution: TCN Appoints Inteface Focal Persons

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has appointed interface focal persons to boost power distribution.

The interface focal persons were mandated to resolve and minimize technical challenges, expand the load and promptly attend to distribution interface issues with DisCos in order to ensure that DisCos take more power to the consumers.

The two bodies, TCN and DisCos have been trading blames over cause of load rejection, low transmission and inadequate power distribution.

The transmission company complained that the rejection of power for distribution by the DisCos is subjecting its transmission facilities to excess frequency due to storage and none distribution of power generated by the GenCos.

Against the request of DisCos to power generation companies to ‘ramp down’ power generation, TCN said in a statement signed by TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, “electricity is not stored but is used as it is being generated. “Therefore at any particular moment in time, there is a power flow balance equation that determines system frequency, with the target of operating at 50HZ frequency”.

Mbah, restated the company’s resolve that the appointment of TCN/DisCos interface focal persons would upscale power delivery to distribution load centers in the country.

But the DisCos under the umbrella of Association of Nigerian Electricity Distribution Companies (ANED), denied load rejection, attributing it to miscalculation in their load readings by the System Operator of TCN.

ANED in a statement by its Spokesman, Sunday Oduntan, said that TCN often misinterprets energy readings by miscalculating drop in electricity demand from customers at night as load rejection.

The members of the newly inaugurated interface focal persons include: L. C. Okalla, AGM (T), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC); Jude Agupusi, AGM (SO), Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC); A. O. Balogun AGM (T), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDC); C. Iwuamadi, AGM (T) and S. O. Omoragbon, AGM (SO) for Eko and Ikeja Distribution Companies respectively.