Ministry To Support Chinese Firm On Investment Expansion

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Okechukwu Enelamah says the ministry will support Lifemate Furniture Limited, a Chinese company to expand its investment in the country.

The minister made this known at the opening of the Chinese furniture company in Abuja.

Represented by Mr Aminu Bisalla, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Enelamah urged the company to explore the use of e-commence to enable Nigerians to learn the appropriate and latest technology in furniture making.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said “the presence of such company shows that Nigeria’s economy was growing and favorable for investors.”

Saraki, who was represented by Sen. Isah Hamma, added that the present administration had provided enabling environment for investors to thrive in the country.

He commended the company for using local materials in making furniture and urged the manager to open branches in the states.

“I believe the establishment of this company will attract more investors into the country and our people will gain employment and learn better technology,’’ Saraki said.

Former Senator Adamu Aliero, who urged Nigerians to patronise locally made furniture, added that “we need to stop importing what we can produce in this country.

“I believe with Lifemate Furniture, more Nigerians will learn how to make furniture with latest technology and I think the country should be able to stop importing furniture in the next two years.”

Mr Derek Dai, the Managing Director of the company, said Nigeria was endowed with raw materials and that was why the furniture maker decided to expand its business in the country.

Dai said the company received lots of support from Federal Government, adding that it originated in China and operates in few African countries, with large chunk of businesses in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is endowed with raw materials and that is why we decided to expand our business here,’’ he said.

He noted that the company chose Nigeria because of peace and stability being experienced in the country, which every investor would look out for before establishing any business.