Ministry Tasks Youth On School-To-Land Project

The Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture has called on youths in the state to take advantage of the School-to-Land-Project in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, so as to engage in agriculture as a means of employment.

The new Commissioner for Agriculture, Rivers State, Hon Charles Iheanyi Chukwu made this call on resumption of duty at the ministry, last Friday.

Hon Chukwu said youths in Rivers State, who would want to go into farming will be given opportunities to go through the School-to-land-project in the 23 LGAs of the state.

“Before this time, in Etche, we had School-to-Land before this administration, but that School-to-Land has remained dormant, completely been abandoned by the previous administration. We have a vast land, the land is still there, and we have a lot of unemployed graduates, a lot of young youths that can go back to the land and do something.

“I am going to, as the commissioner of agriculture, make a recommendation to the governor for the utilization of that land, so that youths can go back to the farm and that place would be ultilised effectively,” the commissioner added.

The new commissioner of agriculture, Rivers State, also assured farmers in the state of adequate security.

“Before, people were scared of going to the farm to cultivate cassava and even when they do, these boys will go there and steal them, but we are glad that the governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike is doing a lot in the area of security and that area gradually is being taken care of. When you take care of security, the people can now mobilize themselves and go back to the farms. So there are aspects we are going to look at to make sure that we grow and plant crops.

Also, before this time, the roads were so bad to the point that farmers could not transport their crops to the markets , because of bad roads for instance, Etche road, but today, the story is no longer the same,” Iheanyichukwu stressed.

Similarly, the new Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Dumnamene Deekor, has declared that he would ensure good service delivery in all on-going projects in the state.

Deekor said this during his first assignment as commissioner for works, while inspecting ongoing projects under his ministry.

He urged contractors handling government projects in the state to improve on the service to the state and ensure quality job is done.

“So far, we have seen works going on, we have also noted some minor areas that need to be amended, but I think so far so good, we are to serve our people and we are prepared to serve our people in the very best way.

One thing is certain, every project that is been undertaken by this ministry would be taken according to specification. We are aware that the new Rivers Vision particularly was when we came in and what it is now, you can see that there is a very remarkable departure from what it used to be and we would push it and drive it to a conclusion,” Deekor added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana