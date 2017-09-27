Lawyers Task New SANs On Integrity

Some lawyers have urged the newly commissioned members of the Inner Bar, the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to portray the legal profession in good light and fast-track the justice process.

The lawyers made the call in separate interviews with The Tide in Lagos last Saturday, following the recent swearing-in of 22 SANs.

Our correspondent recalls that the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen had on September 18 sworn-in the new SANs at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

In an interview with newsmen, the lawyers maintained that there was need to repose confidence in the judiciary.

They said that this could only be achieved by sincere cooperation among judicial officers.

The President of the Lagos Court of Arbitration, Mr Adeyemi Candide-Johnson (SAN) said leaders of the legal profession are expected to be models not just in optimal professional behaviour but also in advanced advocacy skills.

“Silks should have ability to simplify the most complicated issue and to promote the due and proper administration of justice.

In a related development, a Port Harcourt- based lawyer, Mr Jackson Assor has described the appointment of members of the Inner Bar, the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) as a reward for hard work and diligence.

Assor who stated this in Port Harcourt last Monday while reacting to the swearing-in of 22 SANs also noted that it was an encouragement to other practising lawyers.

He urged the new SANs to uphold the tenets of the profession in spite of their elevation.

Assor remarked that the appointment was a call to do more in their chosen profession.

He described the members of the Inner Bar as force bearers and urged them to continue to live exemplary lives.