Gunmen Invade Monarch’s Palace …Abduct Younger Brother

Gunmen invaded the palace of HRH Eze Abella Benson, the Eze Nweke, Ochi Oha I Eze Obagi in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local government Area of Rivers State and abducted his 45 year-old brother, Mr Enock Benson.

The kidnappers were said to have struck between midnight and 2 am last Tuesday.

The royal father, Eze Benson Abella Benson told our reporter that the abductor might have come to assassinate him because they have made several threats to him through his phone, recently.

According to the paramount ruler, the kidnappers have been mounting pressure on him to send N500,000. to them.

He told our reporter in Port Harcourt Saturday that since the group had been threatening him through text message, fear had gripped residents of his palace.

He appealed to the abductors of his younger brother to release him unconditionally as he did not have any money to pay them as ransom.

Benson equally appealed to security agencies in the state to help him recover his abducted brother.

“My family and the entire palace now live in fear and the wife and children of the kidnap victim have been wailing uncontrollably”, he said.

Chris Oluoh