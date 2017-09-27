Group Honours NNPC GMD For Growing Economy

Finance Correspondents of Nigeria (FICAN) on Thursday lauded the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, “for growing the economy with transparency and integrity.”

The Chairman of FICAN, Mr Simeon Ogoegbulem, while presenting the FICAN 2017 Special Institution of the Year Award to Baru, said FICAN’s 20th anniversary celebration was recognising and rewarding corporate organisations and individuals who made positive impacts on the economy.

Ogoegbulem said “one of them, if not the most important, is the NNPC boss.

“This is because, under the leadership of Dr Baru, there has been stable, constant and uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, with the reduction of pump price of petrol from N145 to N140 per litre, which saved some money for motorists.

“NNPC has instituted and sustained transparency and accountability in the management of the corporation’s finances, ensured monthly publication of NNPC accounts and stemmed corrupt practices often associated with contract award processes.”

The FICAN chairman also lauded the NNPC for sectorial exit from the Joint Venture Cash-Call arrangement and for opening new options for sustainable Joint Venture funding.

“The award is because NNPC is currently no longer seen as ‘business as usual’ government agency, but as serious business enterprise with industry-focused reforms for the good of the corporation and the nation.

“Few weeks ago, Dr Baru inaugurated NNPC anti-corruption and transparency unit. This is very commendable and in line with the mood of the nation.”

He also commended Baru for ensuring that the Finance and Accounts Directorate of the Corporation responded to the demands of NEITI, FAAC, Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly and other stakeholders for financial data.

He added that “your media team responds quickly to questions and enquiries from journalists and other people seeking information about NNPC.

“Recently, an international firm adjudged NNPC’s social media platform as the best in the public sector.”

Responding, Baru said the award signified that the watchdog of the society was paying attention to the several ongoing reforms of the NNPC.

He said running the NNPC with transparency and accountability was a must and not a wish, adding that the corporation was FACTI-based meaning a Factual, Accountable, Competitive and Transparent organisation doing its business with integrity.

“To be transparent and accountable is much easier than to do otherwise.

“The designation of NNPC as FACTI organisation has made us to achieve our goal of ensuring availability of petroleum products to Nigerians with the support of in-house unions.

“We have also been able to curtail disruptions in the supply of petroleum products.”

He commended the media for sustained and consistent support to the NNPC in the reportage of its activities and urged it to keep up with the campaign against pipeline vandalism.

He added that “media campaigns have helped to reduce incidences of pipeline vandalism across the country.

“As watchdog of the society, we appreciate your efforts and we are always available to give you the needed information you require to publish your stories.