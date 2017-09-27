Group Harps On Improved Military, Civilian Relationship

An Enugu-based group, South-East Human Rights Situation Room has called for improved relationship between civilians and the military in the country.

The leader of the group, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, made the call in Enugu last Monday during a peace rally organised by the group to promote and protect human rights of people of the zone.

She said the exercise was also in respect of the Python Dance II of the Nigerian military.

Ezeilo said that the group partnered with the army in ensuring execution of the dance in full compliance with international human rights law and global best practices.

“We want improved military and civilian relationship in Nigeria, to ensure peace in the country in line with global best practices and human rights law.

“In realisation of the importance and critical role of the military in ensuring our collective security, let us all support and cooperate with them throughout this exercise and beyond,” she said.

Ezeilo explained that the exercise also aimed at sensitising the people of the South-East for them to shun violence and embrace peace in commemoration of the 2017 International Peace Day.

The convener promised that the group would continue to disseminate safety tips to members of the public, especially the youth on the need to shun violence and be law-abiding.

“We implore you to conduct your daily activities in accordance with the law and report any infraction to the situation room hotlines, 09060002128 and 08092315555.”

The group, which comprised 25 members of non-governmental organisations in the state marched through major streets of Enugu with placards.

Some of the placards read: ‘One love keep us together, let’s give peace a chance’ and `South- East for Peace’ among others.