Group Backs APC Chairman’s Suspension

A group under the aegis of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Rivers State chapter has thrown its weight behind the suspension of Chief Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, the State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Rivers by Andoni ward 5 chapter of the party.

Ikanya was suspended for setting up parallel executives in Andoni Local Government Area chapter of the APC, and other anti-party activities.

In a press statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by the Director, Youth Mobilisation of BSO, Prince Morris, the body lauded the courage of the Andoni ward 5 of APC for saving the party from Chief Ikanya’s “recklessness and abuse of due process”.

The group said the ward executives took the action in the best interest of the party as Ikanya was bent on destroying the party or at best serving the party for self-enrichment.

The group stated categorically that Ikanya has become a moral burden and liability to the APC in the state and called for stiffer sanctions on the embattled state chairman of the party.

The statement pointed out that Chief Ikanya’s unruly behavior in aborting the non-elective congress of the APC in Rivers State prompted the group to petition the National chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun against Ikanya’s self-serving antics.

The body described Ikanya as a cog in the wheel of the APC ahead of the 2019 general election in Rivers State and demanded his immediate sack to save he party from his “insatiable pecuniary interest”.

The statement further accused Ikanya of apparent disregard for internal democracy, noting that his actions were capable of pitching members of the APC in Rivers State against themselves.

The group appealed to the National Executive of the party to ratify the decision of the APC ward 5 in Andoni, as Ikanya’s behaviour was unbecoming of a stateman of the party.

Taneh Beemene