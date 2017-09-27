Badminton Federation To Honour Stakeholders

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria is to organise the Nigeria Badminton Hall of Fame to celebrate key stakeholders in the development of the sport in Nigeria.

The President of the Federation, Mr Francis Orbih, who disclosed this on Sunday in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen said the event would hold in January.

According to him, the project would change people’s orientation to Badminton and make the sport a money spinning venture.

Orbih emphasised the need to honour stakeholders as well as veterans in Badminton for their contributions and efforts in the sector.

He said there was need to allow independent bodies establish and run the affairs of sports in the country without government interference.

Orbih advised that private sector and corporate bodies should take over sport sponsorship to enable government generate funds as done in developed countries.