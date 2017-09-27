Ayade Hails Ministry Over Made In Nigeria Goods Campaign

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has lauded the efforts of the “Market Square Arm” of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment for their robust campaign to promote” made in Nigeria goods.”

Ayade made the remark when he received a delegation from the Project Management Team of “Made in Naija” Project, at the Government House, Calabar.

He noted that Nigerian products were the solution to the country’s economic instability as Nigerian manufacturers have shown that they can match the quality of imported goods.

“Made in Nigeria goods gives us the opportunity to showcase our wealth, heritage, capacity, intellects as well as all the resources at our disposal and most importantly to build our self confidence and the ideology that made in Nigeria goods are truly amongst the best in the world.”

The Governor expressed delight at the level at which the state was going in terms of industrializsing the economy in order to attain self reliance and increase local productivity.

Earlier, the Chairman, Project Management Team of “made in Naija,” Mr. William Iheanacho Otabil, disclosed that the Ministry was working towards hosting its first investment summit by December 2017 to further cement the new frontier and hinted that the ‘Ogoja Rice’ will also be launched at the Market Square Carnival.

He explained that “The Buy in Naija” Project is the only Public Private Sector structure that is driven by one of the pillars of Nigeria industrial revolution plan.”

In his words, “we will try to see to the full implementation of the executive order 003 signed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo which mandates all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to purchase 40 percent of their procurement needs in Nigeria.”

“We want to change the face of tourism, industry, trade and investment with this new relationship and raise the hope that “The Buy in Naija” project team will deliver on its mandate because it is a PPP driven concept that runs local patronage and empowerment pillars like the private sector and will change the Calabar carnival from a mere entertainment event into a business venture”. He concluded.

Mr. Otabil described the Governor Ayade as a man with vision and commended him for his lofty plans for the state, while calling for support for all his policies and programmes.

