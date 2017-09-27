Anambra Begins Registration Of Unemployed Youth

The Anambra State Government says it has begun registration of unemployed youths in the state to enable it to effectively plan for their welfare and provide them with sustainable means of livelihood.

Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Youth Empowerment and Mobilisation, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, disclosed this to newsmen in Awka last Monday.

Ibezim told newsmen that the exercise which began Monday would also enhance work placement in the state.

The governor’s aide said the registration would last for one month.

Ibezim said that funds for the youths’ welfare scheme had been captured in the state’s 2018 Appropriation Bill now before the State Assembly.

He said that the implementation of the welfare scheme would commence as soon as the budget was passed and signed into law.

The governor’s aide called on the unemployed youths to take advantage of the registration because it would benefit them.

He said that Obiano’s performance had endeared him to the people and described the governor as an innovative and focused leader.

According to him, the governor’s style of leadership was second to none.

“He has enhanced the economic fortunes of the state and entrenched stability in the polity.”

Ibezim called on the people to embrace the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as their sole political party.

He said that APGA remained the only political party with a well-articulated ideology for the development of the state and the South-East region.

He enjoined the electorate to vote for Obiano in the state’s November 18 governorship election to enable him to continue with his developmental agenda.