Activist Charges Security Agencies On Rule Of Law

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer and human rights crusader, Mr Endurance Akpelu has called on law enforcement agencies to respect the rule of law.

Mr. Akpelu who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend expressed regrets that most law enforcement agents were in the habit of violating the law with impunity whereas they would apprehend others for doing same.

He said most police officers were guilty of breaking the law with impurity.

According to him, the use of torture as a way of getting information from suspects has been out-lawed both in Nigeria and internationally, yet you still find policemen beating suspects to a pulp to obtain information on crimes they sometimes never committed.

“The police are the worst violators of the rule of law. They detain tenants at the behest of their landlords even when no crimes had been committed”. He remarked that a new Nigeria would be achieved if everybody was subject to the rule of law.

Akpelu pointed out that the law was no respecter of persons and urged every Nigerian to respect the rule of law.