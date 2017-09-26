BREAKING NEWS: RSG Uncovers Plot By APC And Police To Kill Protesting Students

The Rivers State Government says it has uncovered plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some evil-minded Nigeria Police officers to instigate the students of tertiary institutions in the state to embark on protest against non payment of bursary and in the process, a few will be shot by the police to give the State Government a bad name and label the State as unsafe.

This revelation was contained in a statement issued today in Port Harcourt by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr. Emma Okah.