Wike Committed To Freedom Of Rivers People – Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike is committed to the freedom of the Rivers People.

Dr. Banigo stated this while delivering a sermon at the St. Stephen’s Cathedral Bonny, Niger Delta Diocese of the Anglican Communion at the Harvest Group 3 Harvest thanksgiving service recently.

According to her, the governor is the visioner of the New Rivers Vision whose desire is to bring peace and development to the door steps of the citizenry.

Quoting from Isaiah 40:31 which says, ”But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall work and not faint”.

She urged Rivers people to put their trust in God, pray without ceasing and continue to have an attitude of thanksgiving and belief that all our problems will be solved.

Dr. Banigo who said St Stephen’s Cathedral Bonny is the cradle of Christianity in West Africa disclosed that she was ordained as a Lay Reader at St Stephen’s Cathedral, Bonny in 1983.

The deputy governor who urged the people to key into the New Rivers Vision said more developmental projects will be attracted to the Bonny Kingdom and thanked the church for its prayers.

Earlier, the Chairman, CareTaker Committee of Bonny Local Government Area, Warisenibo Isoboye Tobin said in line with the directive of the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, they are in office to serve the people selflessly, stressing that he is donating his first month salary to 520 beneficiaries across the LGA on the condition that they present their voters card.