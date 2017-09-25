Weightlifters Discovered At NYG To Represent Nigeria

The Technical Director, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Christopher Nwadei says weightlifters discovered at the just-concluded National Youth Games (NYG) represent the country at the upcoming Junior African Championships.

Nwadei told newsmen that the NYG achieved the Games’ main purpose of discovering new talents.

“To me, the purpose of the NYG has been achieved because it has given us the opportunity to scout for young talents.

“For now, we have been able to identify a number of young weightlifters we will use for future international competitions.

“The Youth and Junior African Championships will be coming up next month in Uganda, and we will use the athletes discovered in Ilorin there.

“This is because that event is our last chance to qualify for the Commonwealth Games next year,” he said.

The technical director added that the weightlifters would also help the federation to replace the ageing ones.

“Beyond the championships, the discovered weightlifters will be able to replace the old ones we have.

“So, assessing the NYG in relation to its aims and objectives, it is a pass mark from me,’’ Nwadei said.

Tidesports source reports that the third edition of the NYG ended on September 17 in Ilorin.