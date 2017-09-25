Varsities Resume Academic Activities In Rivers

Normal academic and non- academic activities have resumed in all the three universities in Rivers State following the suspension of the industrial strike actions embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUN) and the non-teaching staff of tertiary institutions over the weekend.

The three universities are the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, The Rivers State University, Oroworukwo Nkpolu and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE) Rumuolumeni.

Our correspondent who visited these three universities over the weekend to monitor the level of compliance on the suspension of the strike action reports that both lecturers and non-teaching staff were seen in their various offices.

Our correspondent reported that at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt, academic activities have not fully started but lecturers were ready to commence academic lectures as at the time of the visit to the university campus, however the absence of students forestalled the full resumption of academic activities in the institution which according to the report, is expected to resume today.

The branch chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the university, Dr Ugochukwu Agi, told journalists that the strike action had been suspended and that members of the union have also complied with the directive and were ready to begin lecture but unfortunately were not back to school.

He used the opportunity to call on the students to return back to school in order to begin lectures adding that the students have lost enough time due to the strike action embarked upon by the two industrial unions in the institution.

Meanwhile, business activities within and outside the school campus have bounced back following the suspension of the strike.

One of the shop owners at the university who spoke to our correspondent, Mr Chigosie Nwubi expressed happiness that the strike has been called off and commended both the Federal Government and the unions for the amicable resolution of the industrial strike.

“I and my colleagues here we are happy that the strike has been suspended, all this while you will come if you just get chop money, you thank God, we are happy that as they are coming back our business will also bounce back”, he stated.

Our correspondent also reported that the situation was the same at the Rivers State University (RSU) and the University of Port Harcourt.

According to him, at the time of filing this report, all the union members in these two institutions were having briefing at their various congress meetings.