Speaker Assures NBA Of Govt’s Support

The Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. John Gaul Lebo has assured the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA),Cross River State chapter that all pending land transaction matters before the Government will soon receive attention.

Lebo who gave the assurance when the chairman and the state executive members of NBA, visited him in the office informed the association that the delay in processing of Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) was as a result of some administrative lapses which are being addressed by the state government.

The Speaker also informed that the Administration of Criminal Justice Bill earlier passed by the House which “will change the face of law practice in the state,” will soon be gazetted and expressed the Assembly’s willingness to partner the NBA on legal issues while promising his continuous support to the body.

He thanked the association for the visit and maintained that the House was open for the association’s contributions.

Earlier, the State NBA Chairman, Barrister Emmanuel Idaka, expressed the association’s concern over the delay in the processing of Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) in the state which has negatively affected some private investors as well as legal practitioners and disclosed the NBA’s intentions to seek audience with the state governor on the matter.

Idaka who noted that C of Os have not been signed in the state for over two years appealed for partnership between the association and the House of Assembly while thanking the Speaker for hosting the last monthly meeting of the association.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has stated that the choice of Calabar for the hosting of Minnesoto Church Association Conference will improve the “spiritual economy” of the State.

Lebo who stated this when the State planning committee of the conference visited him in his office declared that the state was honoured by the choice and promised to support the event as well as encourage his colleagues to attend.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Archbishop Richard Offiong Eyamba, commended the House for its hard work and commitment to legislative duties in the State.

Eyamba, explained that the Minnesoto Church Association is based in the USA with religious programmes for Africa adding that Calabar was highly favoured to be selected to host the conference slated for 3rd to 7th October 2017.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar