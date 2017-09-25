RVHA Fails To Reconvene

The Rivers House of Assembly did not reconvene last week as expected after one month recess by the legislators. Although no reason was given by the House over the development, House Committee Chairman on Information and Training, Hon Sam Ogeh told newsmen that the leadership will communicate to the public when it will commence activities.

Hon Ogeh who presents Emohua Constituency in the House said, the House’s resumption was not “cast on stone”, but will depend on issues and other matters that will be discussed by the Assembly leadership.

He said the house was always ready to sit and attend to pressing issues, recalling that penultimate week, it briefly called off its recess to screen and clear commissioner and local government caretaker committee- member nominees.

In the same vein, the member representing OgbalEgbema/Ndoni Constituency II, Hon Nathaniel Uwaji has assured that the assembly will resume soon. He however, said that the speaker will communicate appropriately, when activities of the assembly will kick-off.

Hon Uwaji however assured that he was ready ensure that his constituents enjoyed the dividends of good governance through effective and efficient representation.

“I will help my constituents by making good laws in tanderm with their expectations”, Uwaji further assured.

The Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni II law maker reiterated the resolve of the Assembly to give impetus to the Wike-led administration in developing the state, adding that all the things the governor was doing were in line with the vision of the assembly .

Against this backdrop, he promised that the legislators were ready to give the governor the necessary backing to ensure that he succeeded, and that the current tempo of development was sustained across the state.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency, Hon. Abinye Pepple has promised that the Assembly will sustain a robust and effective legislation that will drive governance in the state.

Said Pepple, “when we resume, we will give voice to Rivers people”, pointing out that the Wike-led administration had brought succour to the people, especially those in Bonny who can ply the sea route conveniently without fear of sea pirates and other criminal activities.

The recent donation of eight gun boats by Chief Wike to the Naval command to boost sea patrol and security received plaudits from Hon. Pepple.

The Bonny lawmaker also commended the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company and the Federal Government, following agreement to resume and complete the Bonny/Bodo Road which has been abandoned by governments over the years.

In the words of Hon. Pepple, “I am excited about the Bonny-Bodo Road, it’s a high display of social corporate responsibility by NLNG when you look at what we are contributing to national purse, that project is key”.