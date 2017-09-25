RSG Plans Sports Summit …Sets Up Five-Man Committee

Rivers State Government has set up a five-man committee to organize stakeholders meeting in the sporting environment next month.

The stakeholders summit is basically to discuss and proffer possible solutions to promote and improve sports at both rural and urban areas.

Commissioner for Sports in the state, Hon. Boma Iyaye, constitute the committee in the maiden meeting held with all directors in the sports ministry, in his office, at the weekend.

The sports commissioner said the state government is determined to bring back sports to an enviable height in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the media officer of the ministry, Joye Akiyata, which was made available to Tide sports, at the weekend.

According to the statement, the committees terms of reference is to work out modalities on how to organise stakeholders meeting, saying that the committee expected to submit their proposal within one week.

“The five-man committee is to organise a stakeholders meeting for sports administrators, coaches, members of all sporting associations etc. It is scheduled to hold October this year. .

“Our focus is to identify the bane of sports development and proffer solutions,” The statement said.

Hon. Iyaye, advised the directors to cooperate, work as a team to achieve the desired result in the area of sports.

He further urged them to be committed to their primary duties. In his vote of thanks, the acting permanent secretary of the ministry, Mr. Adue, Stephen lauded the commissioner for his good initiatives to develop sports and welcome him back to the ministry. Those appointed are; Joshua J. Kio, Director of Sports, Chairman; Nathaniel Piaro, Director Sports Institute; Godwin Ogan, Director Sports Development; Sunday. Nwaka, Director Stadia Authority and Seiprebo G. Nimifa, S.A to the Commissioner.

Tonye Orabere