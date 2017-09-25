Rivers Students Demand Bursary Payment

Rivers State students under the umbrella of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) have appealed to the state government to urgently commence the payment of bursary owed them for the past four years in order to cushion the effect of academic hardship being experienced by the students.

The National President of NURSS, Comrade Patrick Okwehie made this appeal on behalf of the students during a press conference organised by the students is Port Harcourt over the weekend.

Com Okwhie explained that the appeal became important following what he described as a total neglect of the students by government adding that the bursary if paid would help the students meet up with their academic challenges.

“This briefing is to register our displeasure and neglect and urged the state government to within the next two weeks, begin the payment of the four years outstanding bursay allowance to us the students”, he stated.

The National president of Rivers State students also appealed to the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to appoint a Special Adviser on Students Affairs adding that the absence of a special adviser has created a communication gap between the students and state government.

According to him, the appointment of a Special Adviser on Student Affairs would create the enabling platform for the students to always interface with the state government on matters concening them.

The students also used the opportunity to call on the state government to reconsider the purported re-allocation of their union secretariat as it was not for the interest of the students.

“We reject re-allocation of our secretariat to an unknown person and called for the immediate vacation of the place by the unknown occupant as we refuse to accept the new place assigned to us by the state government,” he added.

The students however, commended the state government for the development of education in the state and urged the government to strive to give education more attention in the scheme of things.