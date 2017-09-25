Ondo To Partner OSCCIMA On Transformation Agenda

Ondo State Government says it will partner with the state Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (OSCCIMA) to drive the state transformation agenda.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Otunba Timehin Adelegbe, made this known at a meeting with the chamber leaders in Akure.

Adelegbe assured the chamber that relevant stakeholders would be involved in the transformation agenda to enable the state government to achieve its aims and objectives of making life meaningful for its citizenry.

He urged them to come up with implementable initiatives that could assist the state government to drive its cardinal programmes.

Earlier, the President of OSCCIMA, Oba David Adebowore, said that the association was ready to collaborate with the government, as no meaningful and positive development could be achieved without the involvement of the private sector. Adebowore said, “If private sector is deeply involved, the state will surely move from the civil-service state to industrialised state.”

He enjoined the state government to champion the patronage of Made-in-Ondo State products.

“Make it a point of duty that anything to be used within your purview must be Ondo State made products,” Adebowore said.

He also called for the involvement of the chamber in the state government’s loans to industrialists for effective monitoring.

The OSCCIMA president urged the state government to visit small scale businesses across the 18 local government areas of the state to acquaint itself with them and render necessary help.

Adebowore advised the government to hold annual trade fair, saying, “it gives room for sharing of ideas, initiatives and other things that will help to drive the economy of the state”.