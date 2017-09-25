NASS Endorses Pensioners’ Verification In Lagos

The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed the verification of civil service pensioners being conducted by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Lagos.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman for PTAD, Mr Ema Okondo, on Thursday in Lagos, the Senate Committee on Establishment and Pension and the House of Representatives Committee on Pensions are satisfied with the exercise taking place in five centres.

It said that the Senate committee led by its chairman, Sen. Emmanuel Paulker, was on a visit to verification centres in Alausa, Ketu and Yaba.

It said that the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Pensions, Rep. Hassan Shekarau, was in the company of the senate committee which was taken round by the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Mr Sharon Ikeazor.

It said that the National Assembly members interacted with the pensioners and PTAD staff conducting the exercise.

“Paulker and Shekarau hailed PTAD and expressed delight that the verification was held in a conducive environment, and that pensioners were treated well.

“Paulker expressed support for the directorate in the execution of its mandate for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS),” it said.

According to the statement, the committee was on Friday inspected the two other verification centres in Agege and Amuwo Odofin areas of Lagos.

According to the statement, a total of 21,295 pensioners are expected to be verified in the five centres.

The exercise which began on September 18 will end on Sept. 29.

Meanwhile the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has said it has deployed five ambulances and 50 wheelchairs to verification centres in Lagos to tackle any emergency.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of PTAD, Mr Ema Okondo told newsmen that the machinery was put on ground to ensure that the sick and infirm were perfectly taken care of at the centres.

According to Okondo, no emergency had been recorded since the exercise commence.

“We urged pensioners not to exercise fear and show up for the verification. The agency has put in place necessary facilities to support our retirees.

“The verification is done to assess the documents of the pensioners for monthly pension payment without delay.” he said

Okondo also said a total of 21,295 pensioners were expected to be verified in five centres in Lagos namely; Alausa, Yaba, Ketu, Amuwo Odofin and Agege.

“Also, 108 staff of the agency had been deployed to the five verification centres”, he said.

He said it was the second phase of the exercise in the South West zone since the one which was conducted in Osun, Ondo and Ekiti in August.

“It comes after similar exercises in the four zones involving 64,825 pensioners who were not pay rolled for years but now verified and being paid with arrears”, he said

Okondo, however said the agency was facing a challenge of some pensioners that are not under the Defined Benefit Schemes (DBS) turning up for the verification.

“Only pensioners of states with federal share employed before March 3, 1976 and retired before March 2011 are to participate in the verification.

“Also pure federal retirees before June 30, 2007 are benefactors” he said.

The Tide source reports that PTAD is an agency under Federal Ministry of Finance established in August 2013 to manage pensions under DBS for Federal pensioners who retired

on or before June 30, 2007.