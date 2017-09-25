Monarch Urges Leaders To Abide By Constitution

The Chairman, Anambra Central Traditional Rulers’ Coucil, Igwe Chukwuemeka Ilouno has urged leaders to abide by the constitution and other agreements entered to with the people.

Ilouno gave the advice while speaking with newsmen on the essence of the International Peace Day.

He noted that abiding by known agreements as well as set-down constitutional rules would build and sustain peace in any society.

“Why we should abide by the constitution is that it ensures that equity and justice is give to all,” he said.

He noted that the abandolnment of the provisions of the constitution as well as selective implementation of it would cause inequity and strife.

“So we should love one another through abiding by the constitution and leaving up to agreements reached with others,” he said.

The monarch stressed the need for Nigeria to go back to the 1963 Constitution to get lastmg peace in the country.

“Our country’s fore-fathers are determined to move the county forward both socio-·politically and economically by coming up with that 1963 Constitution.

“That true Federal Constitution leads to the great improvement and achievements we had in the country with the 1960s before the military take-over of power,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declares September 21 as the International Day of Peace to be observed all over the world.

According to the UNGA, it is a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both Within and among all nations and peoples.

The theme for 2017 International Day of Peace is “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All.”