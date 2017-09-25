Monarch Tasks Commissioners On Service Delivery

Commissioners in Rivers State have been urged to see their appointment as a call for service and not for personal aggrandisement.

The Paramount Ruler / Nye Nwe Eli, Rumuogba, HRH Eze Temple Ejekwu, Eze Ogba Iji-Nu-Ede stated this in a chat with newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt.

He said that the new commissioners must be committed in order to match the Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision to transform the state to investors paradise.

Ejekwu stressed that if the state executive members could refrain from the old fashioned style of politicking and align themselves with the Governor’s new age political partern, then issues of rapid development would be resolved naturally.

The Monarch who is also the Legal Adviser of the state branch of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), argued that if each of them could attract meaningful projects to their respective local government areas, that it would in no little measure encourage even development.

According to him, the Wike-led administration is freely ventilated and ready to partner any group or individual with useful idea on development.

The Ogba further tasked the Commissioners of Works and that of Housing, to dig deep and come up with lasting solutions on road construction, flooding challenges and accommodation problem in the state.

Citing the 50 low housing project at Iriebe in Obio/Akpor Local Government, he said it could provide some level of accommodation to some grade of the persons if properly completed.

He maintained that if the commissioners could properly advise the Governor on similar projects benefit without fronting their personal projects, that the state would out rank Dubai in the nearest future. The lawyer turned traditional ruler and businessman, said that until those saddled with official responsibilities exhibit the culture of thinking outside the box in terms of development, that the neeful may not be achieved.

Meanwhile, he has called on the people to learn how to support government’s projects, saying that the act of demanding ramsome before projects execution at the communities level must be discouraged.